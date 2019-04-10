Top RBL award for student Ellé

A Cookstown High School pupil is celebrating becoming National Royal British Legion Youth Standard Bearer Champion.

Ellé McKay will travel over to Bournemouth next month to attend the National RBL Conference where Ellie Parke will officially hand over the National Youth Standard.

Her success is even more remarkable given that this was her first national competition, taking on competitors from the other regions of the United Kingdom.

Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion is delighted by her success.

In a social media post they said: “On behalf of The President, Mr William Crooks - Branch Chairman and Officers we congratulate Ellé on this her first National Competition.

“ Your hard work and weekly training has paid off, well deserved and trained by the best, Mr Norman Espie BEM and Mrs Susan Parke

“Ellé McKay will follow the footsteps of our past National Youths - Steven Parke, Rachel McKeown and Ellie Parke and take part at The Festival of Remembrance, Royal Albert Hall, London in November. Well done Ellé you certainly have ‘brought home the bacon’”.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson congratulated Ellé and said it was “a tremendous achievement.”

“I just want to add my best wishes and congratulations to Ellé on this remarkable achievement.

“It was remarkable in that this was her first national competition - fantastic achievement which brought distinction to Cookstown and surrounding Mid Ulster area,” he said.

Many people have extended their congratulations to Elle on the Cookstown RBL Facebook page.

One man said: “Whoop, whoop! Ellé. All NI Branches will be so proud of your success. Great to see NI retain this title.”

Another posted:”Well Ellé your commitment paid off good girl.”

While a woman wrote: “Ellé enjoy your success you fully deserve it.”