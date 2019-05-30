A weekend of food and family fun in Cookstown

The Cookstown Continental Market will return to the town centre this weekend, bringing lots of delicious food, treats and entertainment to enjoy.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour and will feature over 45 traders, who will set up stalls alongside local traders from the weekly street market.

The market will welcome many favourites back to the town including Dutch pancakes, Bratwurst sausages, Neapolitan pizza, crepes, waffles, sweets, Polish street food, Dutch flowers and for the third year in a row the German Beer tent.

Make sure you visit the new stalls as well where you might try some authentic Chinese food, or if you prefer something sweet, why not sample some delicious rolled ice cream.

You may well enjoy browsing and purchasing a soy wax candle for the home or perhaps a Moroccan wood gift for a friend or family member, the choice is yours, with lots more to choose from over the weekend.

Visitors to the market over the two-day event will also be kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment and live music. The Swingtime Starlets and Cool Hand String Band will entertain the crowds on Saturday evening; followed by local acts the Hub Choir, Crafty Crows, Cookstown Folk Club and Banjacks on Sunday; to name a few.

The continental market takes place along William Street in Cookstown town centre from Saturday 1 June (9am – 9pm) and Sunday 2 June (11am - 6pm).

To facilitate the expected increased visitor numbers in a safe environment, a road closure will be in place along William Street from tomorrow (Friday).