A6 Randalstown to Toome dual carriageway could be open by July

Work on the A6 from Randalstown to Toome is nearing completion and the carriageway could be opened by mid-July.

However, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson stressed there was no definite date for completion of the works. The department recently Tweeted that the final resurfacing work was ‘underway on the new dual carriageway with two spreaders operating side by side to give it a seamless finish.’

The progress will be good news for the hundreds of commuters who have had to endure delays and tailbacks since the main contruction work started two years ago.

Wesley Johnston, who runs the Northern Ireland Roads Site online, writes: “Of more significance is the weekend closure of the main A6 between Randalstown and Toome from 10pm Friday 19 July - 6am Monday 22 July 2019. This is apparently to facilitate tie-in works with the existing road network. To me this sounds suspiciously like the plan is to open the new stretch of dual carriageway from Randalstown to Toome on July 22.”