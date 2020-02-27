Back-log at MOT centres could run on for another nine weeks despite announcement of 52 new vehicle lifts

The announcement that 52 new car vehicle lifts are to be purchased for all Driver and Vehicle Agency MOT centres, has been welcomed by Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement in a statement to the Assembly today.

The DUP MLA said: “While there has been considerable inconvenience caused to vehicle owners during this time, the safety of staff at MOT centres has, quite rightly, been paramount.

"As Assembly Members, we have been very aware of the uncertainty that this has caused to the public and this issue has been the focus of my attention within the Infrastructure Committee.

"It is important that the underlying causes of the problem were identified and possible next steps were swiftly considered. I am pleased to see progress on this issue and that measures are being put in place to replace these lifts at the earliest opportunity.

"However, there have been five weeks of disruption during which time a significant backlog has built up and is set to continue until the lifts are replaced. This is potentially another eight or nine weeks.

"There will inevitably be a knock-on effect as those vehicles subject to temporary exemption require testing. It is important, therefore, that all possible measures are undertaken in the interim period to minimise this ever-growing backlog in order that this does not spiral out of control.

"Additionally, the Minister’s written statement also shows that there is a requirement for DVA to ensure that a scheme of replacement of these lifts is in place for the future as well as an effective scheme of inspection and maintenance to avoid a repeat of this scenario.”

Nicola Mallon told the Assembly: “Following the discovery of faults with lifts in MOT centres in late January, my priority has and remains the safety of DVA staff and customers. Since then I have acted quickly to minimise inconvenience to the public and allow drivers to tax their vehicles and continue to drive.

“I have also been examining all of the options to resume normal business as quickly and safely as possible, including the commissioning of two independent reviews to provide me with expert advice on the condition of the existing lifts and the events that led to this situation and how it can be avoided in future.

“I have now been given the first report from the independent engineering expert’s assessment on the condition of the existing lifts. It has recommended that all lifts with faults identified should be replaced, not repaired. The second audit investigation report has not been completed, however it has highlighted that there are no issues with the purchasing of this equipment from the existing supplier.

“The longer this goes on, the more inconvenience for people across Northern Ireland and this is not acceptable. I have therefore decided to replace all lifts with faults identified (52), which will be purchased from existing DVA reserves at a cost of £1.8m.

“It is clear an inadequate inspection regime and metal fatigue led to this situation. I have therefore instructed my officials to put in place an improved equipment replacement cycle and regular robust inspection and maintenance, with an additional layer of independent inspection built into the new contract.

“Until the lifts are operational, the advice to customers remains the same. All vehicles will have the necessary cover to allow them to remain on the road either through a temporary exemption certificate or a priority appointment. Road safety is a priority for me and I want to remind drivers they have a responsibility to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

“The priority vehicle contact line, for owners of four year old vehicles, taxis and car dealerships will continue to operate to make it easier for these vehicle owners to contact DVA for an urgent appointment.

“Temporary exemption certificates will continue to be issued to all cancelled customers, enabling the public to continue to use their cars and all customers who have been cancelled will receive a full refund of their booking fee.

“I appreciate that this has been a difficult time for both customers and staff, and the DVA sincerely apologises to all those affected. I also want to pay tribute and thank DVA staff as they continue to work in these challenging circumstances while seeking to provide the best possible service to customers.

“While these steps will return test centres to full capacity safely and swiftly, the situation has brought to light the need to improve our MOT system and centres and this is something I will be considering in the months ahead. I will continue to keep this matter under review and as the position changes and the new lifts become operational, I will ensure the public are fully informed.”