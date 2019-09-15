Co Tyrone woman dies and another injured in road accident

An elderly Dungannon woman has died following a road accident this morning.

Bridget Currie was struck by a Renault Megane car close to the junction of Gortnaglush Road shortly before 11am.

Police say a second pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The female driver of the car was not injured as a result of the collision.

Inspector Brown is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Quintinmanus Road this morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 810 15/09/19.

The Quintinmanus Road remains closed at this time while police continue their investigation.