Coalisland’s £3.4m public realm scheme starts next Monday

The £3.4m public realm scheme in Coalisland is to begin next Monday with contractors to start initial site works.

Funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and Mid Ulster District Council, the scheme includes new footways, parking and loading bays, stone kerbing, street furniture and tree planting, as well as improved lighting and drainage. It will also see a new one-way system introduced on Main Street in the town which allows for widened footpaths to meet disability access and pedestrian safety requirements, as well as helping to improve traffic flow in the town centre.

While the scheme extends across town and encompasses works to the Square, Main Street, Lineside, Dungannon Road, Stewartstown Road, Barrack Street, Barrack Square, Station Road and Washingbay Road, all works will be phased to ensure any inconvenience or disruption is minimised. There will be information days in the Cornmill Centre next Tuesday and Wednesday.