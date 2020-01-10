Draperstown road to close for resurfacing

A £225,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme throughout Glenelly Villas, Draperstown, will begin on Monday (January 13).

The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 630 metres, aims to improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageways and footways.

Given the nature of the scheme and to help ensure the safety of road users and workers, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure for the duration of the works, however, local access will be facilitated at all times.

Completion of the scheme by mid-March 2020 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department for Infrastructure has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com