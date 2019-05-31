Emergency services rush to scene of two vehicle collision - N.I. road expected to be closed for considerable time

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of the incident.

The collision occurred on Ballynargan Road, Coagh on Friday afternoon.

The road is closed between the junction of Coagh Road/Lisnahall Road and Ballymaguire Crossroads.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

"It is envisaged the road will be closed for some time," said the P.S.N.I.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.

Updates to follow when and if they become available.