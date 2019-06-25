Extra vigilance call as child is knocked down getting off bus

Police are appealing for motorists to be viligant while passing school buses after a child was knocked down in Pomeroy on Monday.

The accident happened shortly after 3.30pm on the outskirts of the village.

The child was taken to hospital after being treated by ambulance personnel at the scene. Their condition is not known.

Cookstown police warned motorists on their Facebook page to be extra alert as the end of term approaches and children are excited about summer break.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Kids getting off buses may not be expecting you coming along the road, in the same way you may not be expecting them to walk out from behind or in front of the bus.

“Slow down and take extra time going around the bus.”

Mid Ulster police have been carrying out speed duties outside local schools to ensure motorists keep their speed down.