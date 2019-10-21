Gas pipeline work to start in two towns

There’s roadworks ahead for Cookstown motorists as a natural gas company starts work on connecting new customers in the area.

SGN Natural Gas has advised that contractors will be carrying out gas pipeline work in Dungannon and Cookstown in the coming weeks ahead of the first domestic connections in the new network area.

The works in Cookstown will commence on Sunday, October 237, at the junction of Moneymore Road and East Circular Road before proceeding into the town and will take approximately one week to complete.

A lane closure with temporary traffic signals will be in operation throughout the week. There will be no works on Saturday, November 2, to facilitate Market Day in Cookstown.

A spokesperson for SGN Natural Gas explained that in order to complete the works in Cookstown as quickly as possible, its contractors will be working evenings until 11pm.

The spokesperson emphasised that they would endeavour to keep noise to a minimum.

SGN Natural Gas aims to conclude the works at Moneymore Road on Sunday, November 3.

However, Transport NI has given prior approval to extend the works into the following week if required.

Local businesses, residents, schools and churches have received advance notification during the ongoing main distribution works programme for the Cookstown area.

Visible messaging signs will be in place to ensure motorists and other road users have prior knowledge that the works are commencing.

Specialist contractors will be on site to manually operate traffic management signals. This is aimed at ensuring traffic flows as smoothly as possible and that any potential inconvenience is minimised.

Work is also scheduled to take place in Dungannon over the next few weeks at Killyman Road, Gortmerron Link Road and Old Eglish Road.

Local businesses and residents have been notified in advance and messaging signs are also positioned at key locations.

The SGN Natural Gas spokesperson thanked the local community and commuters for their patience and understanding while the work is completed, adding: “The long-term benefits from these latest works will be the provision of new infrastructure which will enable homes and businesses in Cookstown and Dungannon to have access to natural gas as soon as possible.”

SGN Natural Gas is scheduled to deliver natural gas to around 40,000 customers in eight key towns in the western area of Northern Ireland over the next 40 years. The towns include Coalisland, Cookstown, Derrylin, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Magherafelt, Omagh, and Strabane.

For more information about roadworks in your area please visit the SGN Natural Gas website - www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk