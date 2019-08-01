Good news for Mid Ulster commuters as A6 from Randalstown to Toome is set to open

Mid Ulster motorists can look forward to an improved commute with the opening on Monday of the first phase of the A6 dual carriageway between Randalstown and Toome.

Infrastructure government officials said the new road will provide a “welcome boost for road users."

A weekend closure of the Moneynick Road begins at 10pm tomorrow, Friday, August 2, to will enable works to be carried out to link the new dual carriageway with the existing road network.

This will allow traffic to use the new dual carriageway between Randalstown and Toome for the first time on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: “As part of the phased traffic management plan, traffic will still be merged into one lane in each direction in the vicinity of the M22 Junction 3.

“In this area there will be a 50mph speed restriction for a distance of several hundred metres, after which traffic will have unrestricted use of the new dual carriageway.

“Road users are asked to follow the signage in place and drive with extra care while they become familiar with the new road layout. Drivers should always adhere to speed limits and respect road workers working in the vicinity of the works.”

The entire £185million Dualling Scheme will upgrade 14.7 kilometres of the A6 North Western Transport Corridor between Randalstown and Castledawson.