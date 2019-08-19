Improved safety measures needed on Magherafelt road

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has called for improved road safety measures along Pound Road.

Cllr McFlynn said, “Local residents had contactedŷ me with concerns about road safety along the Pound Road.

“It’s a narrow road with only a small section covered by the 30mph speed limit but is used regularly by pedestrians including school children.

“I have discussed these concerns with the Department for Infrastructure, and they have agreed to carry out a traffic survey on the road in conjunction with the

PSNI. This road is getting more built up now and the aim will be to get a reduction in speed limit to 40 mph thus improving safety for all users.

“I also raised with the Department the need for hedge-trimming along one section close to Saltersbridge housing and the lack of a footpath for pedestrians.

“I will continue to work with the department to ensure that this work is completed as quickly as possible.

“In the absence of a functioning Executive the SDLP will continue to lobby all relevant agencies to improve road safety across our rural roads network.”