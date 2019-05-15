Latest road death is second tragedy to visit NI town within a week

A young Magherafelt man was killed in last night's road traffic accident near Toome.

He has been named locally as Calvin Parke (Dripps), from Sherbourne Park, in the town.

Mr Park, who is believed to be in his early 20s, died following the single vehicle crash at Rougery Road.

DUP Councillor Paul McLean extended his sympathy to the family, and said it was the second tragedy to visit the town within a week.

"This is another blow for the town following the death of firefighter David Brown last Friday," he said.

"Although they are both separate matters, the loss of yet another person from Magherafelt in such tragic circumstances will be felt by many townspeople."

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan also extended his sympathies to Mr Parke's family circle.

Police said they were called to the scene around 9.30 to dealt with an incident involving a blue Seat Leon car.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

PSNI Inspector McCarron said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1462 14/5/19.”