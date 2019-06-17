Maghera public realm designs

Updated designs for a proposed £2.5M public realm scheme in Maghera are to go on display at an information session being held by Mid Ulster District Council next week.

The Council, which is developing the plans to transform the look of the town centre with new paving, lighting, planting and street furniture, as well as to address traffic flow issues, is holding the drop-in session as a follow-up to initial community engagement which took place in March.

The proposed public realm scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

The scheme also seeks to address vehicle congestion and queuing and limited on-street parking in the narrow Main Street area of the south Derry town.

The preferred option identified following detailed traffic modelling is the creation of a one-way system where traffic flows in one direction north on upper Main Street.

SDLP Council Chair Councillor Martin Kearney is encouraging local people to take advantage of the opportunity to view the updated designs and to speak to the consultants, RPS:

“This latest information session gives local people an opportunity to meet the consultants who are working on the scheme, to see design concepts updated following work which has taken place since March, and to feedback their views on the scheme as it now stands,” he said.

The drop-in information event runs in Maghera Leisure Centre on Wednesday June 26 from 1pm to 8pm and everyone is invited.

For further information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/investinginmaghera.