'Near misses' reported at busy N.I. junction

There have been a number of “near misses” in Cookstown since new lane designations came into operation on Monday, a local councillor has said.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson is appealing to motorists to exercise caution at the junction of Westland Road-Morgan Hill Road-Orritor Road.

“I would advise all motorists negotiating this junction to be cautious,” he said. “I’ve been informed that there have been a few near misses since it came into operation.

“It’s dangerous at the moment and drivers will need sometime to become familiar with it.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said the new lane designations at the junction were for traffic approaching on the Morgan Hill Road.

“Road users are asked to take extra care and adhere to directions on road signs,” he stressed.