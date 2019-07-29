New green filter plan for busy road junction

The Department for Infrastructure is planning to introduce a green filter arrow for motorists turning right onto the Orritor Road in Cookstown over the next few weeks.

In a letter to local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson, the department admitted the recent implementation of its new ‘signalling sequence’ had presented difficulty for some drivers turning from Morgans Hill Road onto Orritor Road.

Councillor Trevor Wilson

Councillor Wilson, who raised the matter at a meeting of the local District Council, welcomed the move and expressed the hope that it would soon be introduced.

The department revealed it had been coming under increasing pressure to address the traffic queues at the junction especially during peak times.

“The signals required upgrading and we looked at ways that we could make the junction more efficient for road users especially for the north- south traffic,” they said.

“The new signalling sequence means that the straight through movement from Morgans Hill to Westland Road and vice versa now run together and will get a green light at the same time and given that these are the priority flows this should allow more traffic through the junction.”

Meanwhile, the department in their letter said it would try again to address objections to the introduction of traffic calming in the Fairhill area of the town.