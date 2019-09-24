New speed limit 'narrow road' used by school children

The Department for Infrastructure has introduced a 40mph speed limit on the Pound Road in Magherafelt.

She said: "Earlier this summer local residents had contacted me with concerns about safety on the road. I discussed these concerns with the Department for Infrastructure at the time,

and they agreed to carry out a traffic survey on the road in conjunction with the PSNI.

“As a result of the survey the Department have now confirmed that they will be introducing a new reduced speed limit of 40mph along the Pound Road.

“This will improve safety along a narrow road that is used regularly by pedestrians including school children.

“I will continue to work with the Department to ensure that the new speed limit is in place as quickly as possible, and that further road safety measures may also

be introduced.

“In the absence of a functioning Executive the SDLP will continue to lobby all relevant agencies to improve safety across our rural roads network.”

The Pound Road links the Aughrim Road with Castledawson Road.