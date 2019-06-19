Petition launched for 40mph speed limit at Pound Road

Residents living along the Pound Road in Magherafelt have launched a petition calling for a 40mph speed limit.

The narrow, winding road which is often used by motorists as a ‘rat run’ because it links Aughrim Road with the main Castledawson Road.

A spokesperson for local householders and business owners said: “We are concerned for the safety of pedestrians walking on the Pound Road, Magherafelt which has a 60mph speed limit from the Pound Road Bridge to the Aughrim Road even though there is the Sperrin Integrated School, Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home and pedestrian access on to the Pound Road from Saltersbridge/Sandy Braes.

“We are requesting a permanent 40mph speed limit be established urgently.”

An online petition has been launched at change.org for anyone wishing to show their support.

“This is a dangerous road and the speeds of some of the vehicles are unacceptable, the speed limit must be reduced,” he added.