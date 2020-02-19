Pipe laying work set to start in Draperstown

Pipe laying work is expected to get underway in Draperstown town centre early next month.

NI Water and its contractor Farrans Construction are scheduled to start the work in the vicinity of St Patrick’s Street on March 9.

The work is part of a major investment programme to upgrade the water infrastructure throughout Northern Ireland.

Some traffic disruption is expected during the works.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “This work is good news for customers in the local area, as the upgraded watermains will improve the quality, security and flexibility of the water supply, as well as reducing leakage and improving pressure.”

The project team will hold a drop-in information session next Monday from 4pm to 6pm in Workspace Recreation Centre, Backrow, Draperstown to discuss the works.

Everyone is welcome to call in at any stage between 4-6pm to get further information on the project.

The spokesperson stressed the team “will be happy” to answer any questions the public may have.

Work will begin on High Street/The Square Junction, progress towards the roundabout and down St Patrick’s Street (Credit Union side) to the Glenelly Villas junction.

In order to complete this work efficiently and safely, traffic management will be in place.

The work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum. Paths and roads will be put back to their original condition as quickly as possible.

On some occasions, the contractor may need to do a temporary repair and then make a second visit to the site to finish the work.

The spokesperson added: “Further updates and signage will be in place and NI Water would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during this essential improvement work and assure the public that we will do everything possible to keep all disruption to a minimum.”