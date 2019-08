Magherafelt police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass this morning.

Police said in a Facebook post: "Were you on the Glenshane Pass this morning at approximately 07:20hrs?

"We are investigating reports of a traffic collision involving a silver Audi A5 and HGV lorry, which occurred heading from the Castledawson roundabout northbound."

If you can help police enquiries contact the 101 number, quoting incident 262.