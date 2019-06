Police say they prevented 'carnage' in a County Tyrone town at the weekend.

Dungannon PSNI said in a Facebook post that their DST crews intervened to prevent what they describe as a "drunken fool continuing his mission of carnage" in the Square area of Coalisland early on Sunday morning.

They said: "So many people enjoying a night out unaware a death driver is almost beside them. Yet again actions of crews prevent us waking up to very grim headlines today."