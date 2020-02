A landslide partially blocking the main A29 Cookstown-Dungannon road is expected to be cleared by lunchtime today.

The road between Coalpit Road and Tullycullion Road was closed for a time.

The Dungannon bound traffic is being diverted via Tullycullion Road Mullaghmore Road and Quarry Lane.

Cookstown bound traffic can pass with care.

Delays are expected and motorists should allow additional time for their journeys.

Full details can be found on PSNI Cookstown`s Facebook page.