Road improvements set to start in Cookstown

Road improvement works are to be carried out on Cookstown’s Westland Road.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan welcomed the improvements, describing them as much needed.

Westland Road, Cookstown from its junction with the A505 Drum Road to its junction with the C0612 Orritor Road, will be fully closed to all through traffic on Sunday (October 6) and Sunday (October13) between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Local access and access to businesses will be maintained where possible.

Moneymore bound traffic will be diverted at Westland Road mini roundabout and along the A505 Drum Road to the A29 Church Street junction and through the town centre.

Diversions will also be in place at Orritor junction.