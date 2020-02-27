Road re-opens after chemical leak at Tyrone factory

Police say a road closed following a chemical leak at commercial premises in Cookstown has now re-opened.

Molesworth Road was closed after the leak was discovered at the Karro Food Group premises just after 11.15am this morning.

Three Fire and Rescue appliances - two from Cookstown and one from Dungannon - attended the incident.

One person was treated by an ambulance crew.

PSNI Sergeant Clifford said: “The incident was reported just after 11.15am. On-site engineers located a leak, and the area in question was checked by NIFRS. The road, which was closed for a time, has since re-opened.”

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "A leak was isolated by on-site engineers and the affected area was checked by firefighters using a gas monitor and wearing breathing apparatus, and readings were normal.

"One casualty was taken into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was under control by 12.55pm."

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson praised the emergency service for their prompt respond in dealing with the incident.

He said the incident happened at the Karro factory premises on Molesworth Road, and that the building had been evacuated for a time.