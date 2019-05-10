Serious traffic collision on outskirts of Magherafelt Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There has been a serious road traffic collision on the road between Magherafelt and Cookstown. The collision happened close to the junction with the Carmean Road, a few miles from Magherafelt. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes. There are no further details. Travel disruption for Carrick road users