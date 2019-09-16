Tributes paid to elderly pedestrian killed a short distance from her home

A community has expressed its deep grief after the sudden death of a popular teacher who died after a road collision near her home.

A post on Edendork GAC Facebook page, posted yesterday, says: "Earlier today news began to filter through about a tragic accident that occured on the Quintinmanus Road.

"Throughout the afternoon the seriousness of the incident has become more clear.

"As a community we are terribly shocked to learn of the untimely passing of the much loved Ms Briege Currie.

"With Briege at the time was her sister and best friend Aileen.

"We hope and pray that Aileen will make a full recovery. We also offer our prayers to the driver of the car involved and indeed her family."

The post adds that Briege, who was in her seventies, was "was part of a large and highly respected family, known far and wide as 'the Currie's of Edendork'".

It adds: "Briege herself although quiet and unassuming, loved the chat and the Craic.

"In earlier years, her and her sisters including Kathleen, Marian and Aileen were talented and enthusiastic Camogie players for our Club.

"A dedicated and committed teacher, Briege spent most of her professional life teaching in St Patrick's Primary school, Dungannon."

The post adds: "Briege was the daughter of the late Tommy and Lil Currie and sister to Michael (RIP), Oliver, Pat, Malachy, Kevin, Gerald and Kieran and devoted sister to Rita, Kathleen, Marian, Aileen and Patricia.

"We offer to them our most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies.

"Briege always had a smile on her face, she was a caring and sincere person and she will be sorely missed by everyone in the Edendork community and by many beyond."