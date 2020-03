Two people sustained serious injuries in a collision near Bellaghy last night.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Old Town Road in the village around 8.40pm.

The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and the occupants of the vehicles taken to hospital. It has since reopened.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact officers in Magherfelt on 101 quoting reference 1522 of 01/03/20.