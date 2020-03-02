Young woman dies and a man is in a 'critical condition' following NI crash

A young woman has died and a man is in a critical condtion in hospital following a two vehicle collision near Pomeroy today.

The collision was reported to police at around 2.45pm this afternoon.



It's believed the female was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male is understood to have been a passenger.



The 64 year old male driver of the other vehicle, a blue Seat Exeo, sustained minor injuries.



Inspector Brown said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage. Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20."

Police are appealing for information following fatal crash.

Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan extended his sympathy to the woman's family.

"It's a terrible tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time," he said.