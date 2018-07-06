Traffic disruption expected in Moneymore

Traffic disruption is expected in Moneymore tonight while a band parade is taking place.

Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the village between 8.30pm and 11.30pm.

The PSNI have issued the following advice to motorists, allowing them to avoid the village totally.

Going south from Magherafelt, traffic will be diverted at the Ballyronan Road on the New By pass, along Ballyronan Road then right along Ballymulligan Road which takes traffic into the Loup, to Tamlaght Hill in Coagh, to Drumullan and in the Coagh Road to Cookstown.

HGV’s should travel straight into Ballyronan and then follow the signs to Cookstown. For traffic going North a diversion is signed from the Dual Carriageway along Coltrim Road, Drumrot Road, Moneyhaw Road, Littlebridge Road, Ruskey Road into the Loup.

In Loup village they are directed straight on along the Ballymulligan Road and Ballyronan Roads into Magherafelt. From here they can follow the normal road signs taking them to Desertmartin, Tobermore and north to Swatragh / Garvagh / Coleraine and the triangle area.

