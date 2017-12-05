Traffic starting to flow after multiple pile-up at Lurgan crash

A serious road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles is still being dealt with by police in Lurgan.

At least five vehicles appear to be have been involved in the collision.

Accident on Lurgan's Portadown Road

One vehicle appears to have landed on top of another.

The Portadown Road at the junction of the Gilpinstown Road and roundabout one near Pinebank and the Eastway had earlier been closed to traffic but is now passable with care.

The PSNI said: “Diversions on the Portadown Road, Lurgan have been lifted. The road is now passable, however motorists should exercise extreme care when using this road.”

Police are requesting that drivers take an alternative route in and out of Lurgan.

The incident happened before 9am with staff from the nearby Eurospar helping to redirect traffic along the Gilpinstown Road.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Updates as we receive them