10p parking promotion returns for shoppers in Magherafelt and Dungannon

Parking in these car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price promotion running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday 20 November 2021 to Saturday 1 January 2022.

The promotion represents an investment in the town centres of more than £23,000.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year, saying:

“Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres so it is crucial that we do everything possible to ensure that a day out in Magherafelt or Dungannon over the Festive period is enjoyable, accessible and affordable.

“This parking incentive is an early Christmas present for shoppers giving them another reason to support their local traders and shop local this Christmas.”

The 10p for the first 3 hours parking in all Council owned off-street car parks in Dungannon and Magherafelt begins on Saturday 20 November and ends on Saturday 01 January. Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.

Normal parking charges will apply after the 3 hours. Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.

