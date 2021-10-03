Appeal: female passenger injured in crash involving lorry and car

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision at the Gortmerron Link Road in Dungannon on Friday.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 2.45pm.

Officers attended, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1086 of 01/10/21.

