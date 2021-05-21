Appeal for witnesses after man is injured in crash

Sergeant Walker said: “A report was received at approximately 4.40am on Sunday 16th May of a road traffic collision within the vicinity of Moor Road, Coalisland.

“Emergency services attended, and one man in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“A man in his 40s, and a man in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, including suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Both men were subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 454 of 16/05/21.

