Appeal for witnesses as two men are injured in Cookstown crash

The two vehicle collision happened in the Chapel Street area of the town at approximately 8.30am.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

The collision caused delays for motorists who were advised by police to use the Westland Road.

Appeal for dash cam footage following Cookstown crash.

Sergeant McCandless is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Magherafelt Police using crime reference 357 of 05/07/21.

