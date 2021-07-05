Appeal for witnesses as two men are injured in Cookstown crash
Police are appealing for eye-witnesses to a crash in Cookstown earlier today in which two men were injured.
The two vehicle collision happened in the Chapel Street area of the town at approximately 8.30am.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.
The collision caused delays for motorists who were advised by police to use the Westland Road.
Sergeant McCandless is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Magherafelt Police using crime reference 357 of 05/07/21.
