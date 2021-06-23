Crash closes busy County Tyrone road
The Cookstown Road in Dungannon is closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and Coal Pit Road due to a road traffic collision.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:58 am
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
There are no further details at present.
---
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.