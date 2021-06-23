Crash closes busy County Tyrone road

The Cookstown Road in Dungannon is closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and Coal Pit Road due to a road traffic collision.

By Stanley Campbell
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:58 am

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details at present.

---

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.