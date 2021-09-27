Crash closes County Tyrone road: diversions in place

Police say the Tullycullion Road, Dungannon is closed following a road traffic collision in the area this afternoon.

By Stanley Campbell
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:26 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:15 pm

Diversions are in place at the junction with the Cookstown Road and the Tullydraw Road. Motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Road closed. Diversions in place.

