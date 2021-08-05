Dash cam footage sought by police after two-vehicle crash in Tyrone
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a two-vehicle collision on the Moor Road area of Coalisland this afternoon to get in touch.
The road, which was temporarily blocked, has since reopened.
The report was received at 1.10pm and officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from other emergency services.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 879 of 05/08/21.
