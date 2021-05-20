Diversions in place after one-vehicle crash in Tyrone
Motorists are advised to avoid the vicinity of the Trewmount Road, Moy, following a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:02 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:22 am
Diversions are currently in place. Please seek an alternative route.
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.