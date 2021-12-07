Driver injured in three-vehicle collision at Cookstown
Police say the driver of a vehicle was injured in a collision on the outskirts of Cookstown this morning.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:13 pm
The three-vehicle crash at Moneymore Road was reported shortly before 7am.
Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
"The driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries," said a police spokesperson. "There are no further details at this time".
