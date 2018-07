Part of the Moneymore Road dual carriageway in Magherafelt has been closed to traffic following a two-vehicle RTC.

“Following a two vehicle road traffic collision the dual carriageway, Moneymore Road, Magherafelt is closed to vehicles travelling towards Magherafelt,” police have said.

“Vehicles are being diverted towards Desertmartin. Diversions are in place at junction of Carmean Road, Moneymore.”

There are no further details at this time.