Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash in Cookstown

Mid Ulster police are advising motorists to avoid Chapel Street in Cookstown following a multi vehicle collision this morning.

By Stanley Campbell
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:58 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:42 am

They say in a social media post that parademics and Fire Service are in attendance. Motorists are asked to use Westland Road to avoid lengthy delays.

There are no further details.

Police attending multi vehicle crash in Cookstown.

