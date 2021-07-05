Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash in Cookstown
Mid Ulster police are advising motorists to avoid Chapel Street in Cookstown following a multi vehicle collision this morning.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:58 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:42 am
They say in a social media post that parademics and Fire Service are in attendance. Motorists are asked to use Westland Road to avoid lengthy delays.
There are no further details.
---Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.