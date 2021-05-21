Homes evacuated in Bellaghy after report of suspicious object
A number of houses have been evacuated in the village of Bellaghy following a security alert.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:02 am
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:07 am
It is understood it follows a report of a suspicious object in the Beatrice Villas area.
There are no further details at present.
