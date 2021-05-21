Homes evacuated in Bellaghy after report of suspicious object

A number of houses have been evacuated in the village of Bellaghy following a security alert.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:07 am

It is understood it follows a report of a suspicious object in the Beatrice Villas area.

There are no further details at present.

--

Police in attendance at Bellaghy.

