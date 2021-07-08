'Improve our roads Minister' says Mid Ulster DUP MLA

Mr Buchanan said it was concerning that with the revelation of legal challenges to the awarding of resurfacing contracts, Mid Ulster roads will fall into further disrepair.

He said: “After recent questions to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, there is no clear timeline as to when the contract dispute will be settled, and works can resume.

“As an elected representative for Mid-Ulster, it is my job to represent all of the people who live here and ask the questions that need to be answered. I am urging the Minister for Infrastructure to deal with the matter with the utmost urgency and improve our roads. As a previous member of the infrastructure committee, it is welcome that Greenways and active travel initiatives are progressed, it is also important that the Minister does not lose sight of rural roads to the west of the province and the state they are in.”

Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan.

