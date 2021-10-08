Male arrested following lengthy police operation in Cookstown

The operation in the Coagh Crescent area last several hours and motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI thanked the public for their patience and assistance.

No further details of the incident have been made public.

Police say they arrested a male in Cookstown following a lengthy operation.

---

