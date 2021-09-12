Man (31) dies in single vehicle crash in County Tyrone

The collision occurred after a grey Mitsubishi Warrior car left the road shortly after 3am this morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers would ask anyone who saw the Mitsubishi car travelling in the area before the collision or anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 396 12/09/21.

The Kilmascally Road has now re-opened.

Police are appealing for information.

