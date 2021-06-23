Man dies following two-vehicle crash
Police can confirm that a man has died following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:04 pm
The Cookstown Road remains closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and the Coal Pit Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
There are no further details at this stage.
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.