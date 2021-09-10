Motorists reminded of road closures for Cookstown 100 races
Motorists travelling to Cookstown on Saturday are reminded by police that the Cookstown 100 is taking place.
Roads have been closed most of today and again all day Saturday. Plenty of alternative routes are available.
MId Ulster police said in a social media post: "If you are attending as a spectator access is via Orritor Road at the townside/Westland Road Junction. Follow the details provided to you as part of your ticket by Cookstown and District MCC or check out the Official Cookstown 100 Group on Facebook.
"Enjoy the weekend, and if you haven't been here before, welcome to Cookstown!"
