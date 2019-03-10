Motorway bus lanes: New sections due to open tomorrow

New sections of bus lane on the M1 and M2 motorways are scheduled to open tomorrow, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

An additional 4.6km of bus lane has been created on the M1 between Sprucefield and the Applegreen services near Lisburn, while on the M2 there is an additional 2.2km of bus lane between Greencastle and Duncrue Street.

“The existing bus lanes have been operating at peak times only, 7.30am – 9.30am (Monday – Friday), but when the new bus lanes open the operational hours will be extended to 7am – 7pm (Monday - Friday),” the department’s website states.

“During operational hours the hard shoulder will always remain available for use in an emergency by all vehicles.”