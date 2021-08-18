New low emission buses for Magherafelt will support green recovery

The order includes five double-decker buses delivered by local manufacturer Wrightbus that will be used on the popular 110, 116 and 127 services, as well as school routes, replacing older fleet vehicles.

Translink aims to deliver a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030, with a long-term vision to be Climate Positive by 2050.

Translink Service Delivery Manager, Sean Falls, said: “This is good news for our customers as we continue to invest in our fleet, enhancing their journey experience with more comfort, convenience and service performance.

Pictured at the announcement of the new fleet are Sean Falls, Translink Service Delivery Manager and Councillor Paul McLean, Chair of Mid Ulster council.

“These buses are extremely fuel efficient, making them among the most environmentally-friendly in the region, improving local air quality.

"They are fully accessible and deliver the highest standards in bus innovation and safety with USB charging, free WiFi and a new camera-mirror system replacing external mirrors for better visibility in all conditions.

“Translink is leading a transport transformation in Northern Ireland and committed to supporting a Green Recovery, creating advanced public transport services and integrated networks which connect people and communities, support the economy and improve health and wellbeing for everyone.

“As we emerge from these challenging times, we look forward to welcoming more people on board public transport and have robust safety measures^ in place to protect and reassure our customers as they travel with us.”

Welcoming the announcement, Councillor Paul McLean, Chair of Mid Ulster council said: “We are delighted to see Translink’s new Low Emission vehicles in Mid Ulster. Looking after the environment is of the utmost importance to our residents and we appreciate the work that Translink is doing to not only reduce emissions but to become Climate Positive.

“I look forward to travelling on a low emission Goldliner soon and encourage everyone to consider taking public transport for their own journeys, when they can.

“Translink is working towards a cleaner, greener economy and we fully support this – Mid Ulster has a strong climate plan and these new vehicles complement our own activity and will benefit both public transport users and the environment alike.”

