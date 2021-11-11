No reports of injuries in Dungannon traffic collision
Police say there are no reports of any injuries following a road traffic collision in Dungannon earlier today.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 4:04 pm
The incident on the Coalisland Road in the town happened just after 12pm.
It is understood a car crashed into a traffic island.
Police say the road was not closed.
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.