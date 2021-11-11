No reports of injuries in Dungannon traffic collision

Police say there are no reports of any injuries following a road traffic collision in Dungannon earlier today.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 4:04 pm

The incident on the Coalisland Road in the town happened just after 12pm.

It is understood a car crashed into a traffic island.

Police say the road was not closed.

Accident scene on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon.

